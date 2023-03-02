Khadine by Bruno Catalano in his Voyageurs series. Apparently he's done 100s of these. This will be here on Millbank until September. Just alighted on it on my way to Vauxhall tube station.
Office day, quite busy but no one in from the team. Still not walking too far on my knee, I'd thought to go straight to Pimlico on the way home but the late afternoon was so perfectly cold but sunny I decided to walk to Vauxhall and over the bridge - hoping to see the mini starling murmuration I'd seen here in 2017 https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2017-09-28
And amazingly in amongst the irritating in-yer-face seagulls wheeling about, I spotted them, although in fewer numbers.
Quick turnaround at home before we went out to a new session. Fun evening - a few familiar faces and a mix of tunes.
3 good things
1. Magical starlings in the late afternoon winter sun.
2. The pub let us use the back room for free for the session.
3. Jupiter and Venus clearly visible in close conjunction.