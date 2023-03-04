Previous
Fernanda by boxplayer
Fernanda

Spotted under the lavender this morning.

Back to the new mid-speed session this afternoon. Chose to have lunch beforehand at the pub which was a mistake - the chickpea burger was basically just a large tasteless stodgy falafel in a bun with anaemic chips.

Session is aimed at beginners and improvers and was ok allowing me to try and learn tunes properly and do more experimenting. But I was a little narked at some of the later comments from people who seemed to want it to be a handholding session for ever.

3 good things
1. Spotting a fox in the garden, they visit rarely these days.
2. Dave had a lovely time at the session.
3. Found reduced price chocolate choux buns in Tesco Express on the way home from the session.

4 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
Photo Details

