Spotted under the lavender this morning.Back to the new mid-speed session this afternoon. Chose to have lunch beforehand at the pub which was a mistake - the chickpea burger was basically just a large tasteless stodgy falafel in a bun with anaemic chips.Session is aimed at beginners and improvers and was ok allowing me to try and learn tunes properly and do more experimenting. But I was a little narked at some of the later comments from people who seemed to want it to be a handholding session for ever.3 good things1. Spotting a fox in the garden, they visit rarely these days.2. Dave had a lovely time at the session.3. Found reduced price chocolate choux buns in Tesco Express on the way home from the session.Tulips4 March 2023Walthamstow E17