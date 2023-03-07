Previous
Next
Geese on the march by boxplayer
66 / 365

Geese on the march

Many of the greylags were hanging out by the puddles from last night's rain. Not had much rain in the last month, bit of a change.

Walked through the parks on the way to the office for the first time since I came off the bike and hurt my knee. It's not causing discomfort although I think I have a haematoma and wondering whether to try for a doctor's appointment.

Parks were totally springing with new life - great tits and robins swooped down landing in front of me and blackbirds were rummaging in the grass. As well as the greylags, there was a snow goose, Egyptian geese, bar headed geese and a huge heron. Daffodils and crocuses also coming out in numbers.

Work was relatively stressful not least because Jess, Ros and I all downed tools at midday to try for Eurovision tickets. No joy hardly surprisingly, considering the expected demand. And then I was spitting feathers later as team members caved in to pressure to publish too quickly, letting through a dog's dinner of a news story.

Left early for once to meet Dave at the cinema for Puss in Boots: the Last Wish - excellent fun and we were the only ones in the screen - a personal showing for us - though how they can survive like that is a worrying question.

Walked down the high street in the serious cold for another bento box at the new Japanese place, yum.

3 good things
1. Spring springing.
2. Quick catch-up with old boss Ruth who was up for an awayday.
3. Watching silly children's films at the cinema with no actual noisy children munching popcorn ha ha.

Crossing the bridge https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-07
Orange https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-07

7 March 2023
St James's Park SW1
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
18% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Wonderful reflections.
March 8th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Great pov and reflections.
March 8th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise