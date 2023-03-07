Geese on the march

Many of the greylags were hanging out by the puddles from last night's rain. Not had much rain in the last month, bit of a change.
Walked through the parks on the way to the office for the first time since I came off the bike and hurt my knee. It's not causing discomfort although I think I have a haematoma and wondering whether to try for a doctor's appointment.
Parks were totally springing with new life - great tits and robins swooped down landing in front of me and blackbirds were rummaging in the grass. As well as the greylags, there was a snow goose, Egyptian geese, bar headed geese and a huge heron. Daffodils and crocuses also coming out in numbers.
Work was relatively stressful not least because Jess, Ros and I all downed tools at midday to try for Eurovision tickets. No joy hardly surprisingly, considering the expected demand. And then I was spitting feathers later as team members caved in to pressure to publish too quickly, letting through a dog's dinner of a news story.
Left early for once to meet Dave at the cinema for Puss in Boots: the Last Wish - excellent fun and we were the only ones in the screen - a personal showing for us - though how they can survive like that is a worrying question.
Walked down the high street in the serious cold for another bento box at the new Japanese place, yum.
3 good things
1. Spring springing.
2. Quick catch-up with old boss Ruth who was up for an awayday.
3. Watching silly children's films at the cinema with no actual noisy children munching popcorn ha ha.