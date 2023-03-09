Previous
Mini tree by boxplayer
68 / 365

Mini tree

As I walked to the station this morning, I saw this tree-like branch propped up against the pole, looked just like a little tree. Pissy morning and it continued raining heavily till at least lunchtime.

Odd unsatisfactory day. My stomach felt a bit crampy first thing, so delayed leaving until it felt better. But then I had to rush off the tube at Victoria to find a loo. But once in work, things improved and I had my porridge for breakfast as usual and salad for work.

Even so, I decided to postpone my meet-up with Grace - I'm sure it's all the eating out - too much rich food. So another evening out with drink and pub food would probably have been unwise.

Thought I'd get my haircut done and have my catch-up with H and go home early. But as soon as H and I finished, I got embroiled in an urgent publishing request and didn't leave till 5.30, inbox still uncleared.

At home, a bit of bickering with Dave as he hadn't put the baked potatoes on. T and B arrived and after our baked potatoes, retired fairly early. B's just had a dodgy mole removed. Tried to set up the printer for B but it had run out of ink.

3 good things
1. Free toilets at Victoria - you don't even have to spend a penny.
2. A haircut, tidying things up.
3. T brought jam doughnuts.

Sugar snaps https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-09

9 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
