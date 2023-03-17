Ticket to Levanto

Found inside the Lonely Planet Italy. We'd spent a day in Pisa and then got the train to Levanto for a week in the Cinque Terra - where Dave notably passed out on the boat trip and had to spend an afternoon in hospital.
Another day working at home, a gloomy start with long periods of rain in the morning. Took a test mid-afternoon - still a faint line, so not going anywhere tonight. Ordered an aubergine and basil pizza from Yard Sale Pizza and watched Picard.
1. Rain cleared leaving a beautiful sunny afternoon.
2. Italian holiday memories.
3. Glass of red wine with pizza.