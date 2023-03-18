Previous
Pigeon in the puddle by boxplayer
77 / 365

Pigeon in the puddle

Rainy morning and the pigeons were wading in the park.

Quiet morning relaxing waiting for the rain to ease before I cycled off to pick up flowers for mum and some snacks from the park market for a salad lunch. Ended up being quite substantial so I think we're having sardines on toast for supper.

3 good things
1. Sunshine after the rain.
2. Dave nabbed a friendly young black and white cat out of the garden and brought him up to the bedroom for me to stroke.
3. The magnolia stellata is flowering in the garden.

Soggy stellata https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-18
Purple patch https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-18

18 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
18th March 2023 18th Mar 23

