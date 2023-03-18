Pigeon in the puddle

Rainy morning and the pigeons were wading in the park.
Quiet morning relaxing waiting for the rain to ease before I cycled off to pick up flowers for mum and some snacks from the park market for a salad lunch. Ended up being quite substantial so I think we're having sardines on toast for supper.
3 good things
1. Sunshine after the rain.
2. Dave nabbed a friendly young black and white cat out of the garden and brought him up to the bedroom for me to stroke.
3. The magnolia stellata is flowering in the garden.