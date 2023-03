Harleyford Court

A fabulous 1930s block discovered between Vauxhall station and the Oval. Walking towards this morning's directorate event. Thanks again for all the good wishes. After Sunday's peak cold, I felt better yesterday and today's test was negative.The morning was generally ok for one of these things with the odd dull patch. Got the bus back to the office for a busy afternoon confirming form test results, finalising induction for shadowing on Thursday and clearing emails. On call rota now sorted thank goodness and boss is a bit happier.3 good things1. Getting out of the house - such a tonic not to have to carry on working from home.2. Dave suggested fishfinger sandwiches for supper and I leapt at the idea.3. Dave isn't in hospital with stage 4 cancer unlike the husband of a couple we know slightly. Such a hard thing.Well-loved https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-21 Orange swirls https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-21 21 March 2023Vauxhall SE11