Harleyford Court

A fabulous 1930s block discovered between Vauxhall station and the Oval. Walking towards this morning's directorate event. Thanks again for all the good wishes. After Sunday's peak cold, I felt better yesterday and today's test was negative.
The morning was generally ok for one of these things with the odd dull patch. Got the bus back to the office for a busy afternoon confirming form test results, finalising induction for shadowing on Thursday and clearing emails. On call rota now sorted thank goodness and boss is a bit happier.
3 good things
1. Getting out of the house - such a tonic not to have to carry on working from home.
2. Dave suggested fishfinger sandwiches for supper and I leapt at the idea.
3. Dave isn't in hospital with stage 4 cancer unlike the husband of a couple we know slightly. Such a hard thing.