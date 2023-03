Lloyd Square

Some more fine London architecture between King's Cross and Clerkenwell - a square built in the early 19th century.Applications for volunteering at the Paris Olympics opened today, so I'm going to give it a go. Probably won't get a place, but would be very exciting if I did.Went into town to visit a small free exhibition at the London Metropolitan Archives. Lots of interesting things - the London bomb damage maps, Booth's poverty maps and the earliest surviving map, the Civitas Londinum from 1633 on display after conservation.Grabbed a nice veggie Mediterranean breakfast at Café Maya on the corner of Exmouth Market after.3 good things1. For periods, while the sun shone in the early afternoon, it was positively warm and I was too hot in my fleece.2. Found the perfect card for our 25th anniversary on Friday.3. A bath to rest my weary legs with a glass of white port.Velvet bee cushion https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-22 Fluffy yellow https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-22 22 March 2023Clerkenwell WC1