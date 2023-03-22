Previous
Lloyd Square by boxplayer
Lloyd Square

Some more fine London architecture between King's Cross and Clerkenwell - a square built in the early 19th century.

Applications for volunteering at the Paris Olympics opened today, so I'm going to give it a go. Probably won't get a place, but would be very exciting if I did.

Went into town to visit a small free exhibition at the London Metropolitan Archives. Lots of interesting things - the London bomb damage maps, Booth's poverty maps and the earliest surviving map, the Civitas Londinum from 1633 on display after conservation.

Grabbed a nice veggie Mediterranean breakfast at Café Maya on the corner of Exmouth Market after.

3 good things
1. For periods, while the sun shone in the early afternoon, it was positively warm and I was too hot in my fleece.
2. Found the perfect card for our 25th anniversary on Friday.
3. A bath to rest my weary legs with a glass of white port.

22 March 2023
Clerkenwell WC1
22nd March 2023 22nd Mar 23

