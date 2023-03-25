Cinnamon buns at the Finnish church

At the Finnish church Easter fair tucking into open sandwiches and cinnamon buns.
Drove here, picking up mum and meeting sister S there. Has become quite a big event with almost as much stuff as the Christmas fair. Had veggie sausage and mash and pea soup before browsing the stalls. Bumped into Jane E from work and also Mary on the way in.
Picked up the usual rye breads, chocolate, and goodies from the Marimekko bargains stall. Stopped in the café for tea and buns before walking to the Mayflower.
Was very busy but we found a bench at the front for a drink in the warm spring sunshine. Drove a very long way home dropping off mum and sister, admiring all the daffodils and magnolias which have magically appeared everywhere.
Silly snacks at home of Finnish Wotsits, Mignon egg and dark rye gin followed by rye bread and Karelian pastry supper.
Thanks everyone for all the lovely messages on our 25th anniversary shenanigans!
1. Finnish food and the Fazer Mignon egg - a real eggshell filled with luscious chocolate. One of their oldest products, how can I never have come across it before.
2. The Mayflower, gorgeous olde worlde pub dating from the 16th century or thereabouts and near where the pilgrim fathers set off for America.
3. Definitely warm spring sunshine and daffs and magnolias.