Leveret live to your living room by boxplayer
85 / 365

Leveret live to your living room

Leveret played in Sheffield this evening, and the folk arts organisation, Live to your Living Room, broadcast the concert over Zoom. Lovely music with a glass of wine.

Clocks forward so was surprised when I finally roused myself to find it was 9am. Cycled to the farmers' market and library in the mizzling drizzle before halloumi and çörek (Turkish sesame bread) for brunch.

Then a final celebration of our anniversary watching our first date film L'Appartement with a hot cross bun.

3 good things
1. Lighter evenings from now on.
2. Halibut from the farmers' market with cavolo nero for supper.
3. A good thing from COVID - concerts over Zoom for when you can't travel to a live gig. Won't catch them in real life until the summer, so very thankful for this evening.

26 March 2023
Walthamstow E17
26th March 2023

