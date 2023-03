Leveret live to your living room

Leveret played in Sheffield this evening, and the folk arts organisation, Live to your Living Room, broadcast the concert over Zoom. Lovely music with a glass of wine.Clocks forward so was surprised when I finally roused myself to find it was 9am. Cycled to the farmers' market and library in the mizzling drizzle before halloumi and çörek (Turkish sesame bread) for brunch.Then a final celebration of our anniversary watching our first date film L'Appartement with a hot cross bun.3 good things1. Lighter evenings from now on.2. Halibut from the farmers' market with cavolo nero for supper.3. A good thing from COVID - concerts over Zoom for when you can't travel to a live gig. Won't catch them in real life until the summer, so very thankful for this evening.Shadow in the North https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2023-03-26 Spot the tear https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-03-26 26 March 2023Walthamstow E17