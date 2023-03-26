Leveret live to your living room

Leveret played in Sheffield this evening, and the folk arts organisation, Live to your Living Room, broadcast the concert over Zoom. Lovely music with a glass of wine.
Clocks forward so was surprised when I finally roused myself to find it was 9am. Cycled to the farmers' market and library in the mizzling drizzle before halloumi and çörek (Turkish sesame bread) for brunch.
Then a final celebration of our anniversary watching our first date film L'Appartement with a hot cross bun.
3 good things
1. Lighter evenings from now on.
2. Halibut from the farmers' market with cavolo nero for supper.
3. A good thing from COVID - concerts over Zoom for when you can't travel to a live gig. Won't catch them in real life until the summer, so very thankful for this evening.