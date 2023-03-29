Dessert time

Apple crumble tart and some kind of chocolate mousse combo at the Flask in Highgate. Dave and I here with my sister and mum for a late lunch - beer battered fish and chips first.
Another damp day and still quite cold - nearly at the end of March and we've not had a single warm day.
3 good things
1. Fernanda the fox was sleeping in the kennel this morning.
2. Fish and chips big enough for mum to take half home for lunch tomorrow.
3. Couldn't shake a slight headache most of the day, so Dave gave me a shoulder massage.