Dessert time by boxplayer
88 / 365

Dessert time

Apple crumble tart and some kind of chocolate mousse combo at the Flask in Highgate. Dave and I here with my sister and mum for a late lunch - beer battered fish and chips first.

Another damp day and still quite cold - nearly at the end of March and we've not had a single warm day.

3 good things
1. Fernanda the fox was sleeping in the kennel this morning.
2. Fish and chips big enough for mum to take half home for lunch tomorrow.
3. Couldn't shake a slight headache most of the day, so Dave gave me a shoulder massage.

29 March 2023
Highgate N6
29th March 2023 29th Mar 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
24% complete

24% complete

LManning (Laura) ace
Yes please!
March 29th, 2023  
Carole Sandford ace
Supposed to be up to 17°C next week! Very nice looking pudding.
March 29th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
Yum.
March 29th, 2023  
Judith Johnson ace
What an amazing choice!
March 29th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Lovely lunch 😋
March 29th, 2023  
haskar ace
Yummy!
March 29th, 2023  
Sharon Lee ace
Yum
March 29th, 2023  
