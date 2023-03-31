Unexpected champagne and oysters

Our pre-theatre treat - all rather unexpected seeing as we just decided to get tickets for Frozen on Tuesday.
Sister S had a day of museums and galleries and I a day working from home. It's normally my in-the-office day, but I was still trying to get rid of the irksome headache and hadn't slept well.
Another busy day, but lost the odd meeting which helped somewhat: staff catch-ups, H's last day, UAT prep, and chatting with potential cover for H. Had to drop everything and run after my last meeting to get out and meet sister at the Lyceum.
Walked to FishWorks just next door to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for our treat: oysters, champagne, with whitebait and prawns to follow. Had to chivvy the staff a bit to get us out for the 7pm start.
Show was splendid - a real spectacle and recreating the effects excellently. Same songs and some more, and lots of dancing and silly routines. All the actors, the reindeer and Olaf very good. Our seats were super, towards the front of the stalls and we sneaked in another glass of champagne at the interval. Well my sister doesn't get the chance to go and see shows in London that often.
Wooh!
3 good things - how to choose
1. Magnificent old London theatres - and the Theatre Royal is one of the finest, current building dating from 1812, though it's been there in some form since the middle of the 17th century.
2. Suddenly feeling definitely milder - so pleasing in the middle of the city.
3. Landlord below our flat has finally got planning permission to replace the external stairs.