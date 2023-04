Wetlands lichen

Cycling round the wetlands at lunchtime, there was a fair bit of sunshine. Made myself go out rather than stay in - it's still relatively fresh. Busy working at home day. Sister S came back after a day out visiting galleries and also my mum (some perturbing conversations there).



3 good things

1. Making myself leave the house.

2. Baked potatoes for supper followed by hot cross buns.

3. It may be Monday, but a short week now that Easter's nearly here.



3 April 2023

Walthamstow E17