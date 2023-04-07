Previous
Executions by boxplayer
At the Museum of London Docklands. The story of London's centuries of capital punishment. From the medieval hangings at the Tyburn Tree near today's Marble Arch, to the burning of religious martyrs and those accused of being witches at Smithfield, and on into so-called more civilised times.

Poignant sad stories all and lots of interesting facts and artefacts including the vest said to have been worn by King Charles I when he was executed and the last letters of the condemned. At one point Britain was executing more people than anywhere else in the world and by 1815 there were 215 crimes that carried the death penalty.

Tried to find somewhere after for a late lunch but the warmish sunshine and the bank holiday had brought out the crowds and the outdoor eateries nearby were either doing drinks only or had long waits for food. We wandered towards Canary Wharf and were enticed into the Humble Grape for a lovely lunch of small plates (crispy cauliflower, asparagus, heritage carrots and chips) and very good wine. Dave tried the Rhone tasting special and my Spanish white was so good, we bought the bottle to take home.

A slightly traumatic incident once home - I was picking up some dirty clothes that I'd left on the kitchen floor ready to put into the washing machine when my middle finger scraped against the floor sending a splinter straight down the inside of my nail - it must have been a cm long. Thank goodness for Dave and his tweezers - he managed to extract the whole thing. But it's very sore now.

1. First breakfast outside - finally a morning warm enough.
2. Sitting in the garden into the early evening reading.
3. I live in a country that doesn't have the death penalty.

7 April 2023
West India Quay E14
7th April 2023 7th Apr 23

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK.
Carole Sandford ace
Sounds absolutely fascinating!
April 7th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely shott and story😊
April 7th, 2023  
Phil Howcroft ace
interesting Box, I would have been tempted to clone out the "executions" sign for a really atmospheric shot
April 7th, 2023  
