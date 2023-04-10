Previous
A day of two halves by boxplayer
100 / 365

A day of two halves

Peeing down for half the day till gone lunchtime but easing off to a rather lovely bright afternoon.

Have been unaccountably anxious all day - just fretting about everything I've ever fretted about in some kind of mother of all worrying fits. Probably end of long holiday coming up and getting anxious about a short break coming up soon and leaving mum and flat issues.

3 good things
1. Thinking about exhibitions to go to in Paris.
2. Picard season 3 turning out to be quite thrilling.
3. Sunshine after the rain.

10 April 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

