A day of two halves

Peeing down for half the day till gone lunchtime but easing off to a rather lovely bright afternoon.



Have been unaccountably anxious all day - just fretting about everything I've ever fretted about in some kind of mother of all worrying fits. Probably end of long holiday coming up and getting anxious about a short break coming up soon and leaving mum and flat issues.



3 good things

1. Thinking about exhibitions to go to in Paris.

2. Picard season 3 turning out to be quite thrilling.

3. Sunshine after the rain.



10 April 2023

Walthamstow E17