Grande Arche de la Defense

Built in the 80s in the La Défense business district, it's a striking monument. You can climb to the top but no time for that today but I've always wanted to have a look round this area and seeing as we were staying nearby, it was the perfect chance.
Was exhausted when we awoke this morning after the late night and leaping about on the unforgiving dance floor - knees feeling decidedly bashed up. Breakfast a little less chaotic and we said goodbye to Anna and C and S as they were staying a few more days. L and P hired cycles to visit the Louis Vuitton Foundation but Dave and I preferred to take it a little gentler and walk to La Défense only half an hour away.
Finally the grim weather had given way to warm spring sunshine and the initial walk through Parc André Malraux was very satisfying - round the lake and through the nice planting. The route took us through residential apartment complexes all very 70s but very interesting. The Grande Arche itself was very striking and right under it you get that clear sightline all the way to the Arc de Triomphe.
Walked back to the hotel to collect luggage and meet P and L who'd had a good morning but got a bit lost on the way back, and we travelled back into town. A lovely lunch at Terminus Nord of oysters and snails before the obstacle course of multiple border controls and security to get on the train to London. Found some souvenir chocolate for mum and work in the station.
Smooth and quick journey though as we were opposite strangers I found the journey on and off uncomfortable as I couldn't stretch out my legs. But so quick - home by 6.15. There to unpack and give Dave the rest of his birthday presents.
Great angle, great shot & truly great summery of events