Darwin's barberry

Or Berberis darwinii. A shrub in a neighbouring road that was awash with bees when I walked past at lunchtime.



Working at home today and lots of emails to get through of course. Lots of sunshine and warmish, if still cold in the shade. I spotted Fernanda the fox sunbathing in a patch of sunny gravel and under the lavender.



A nuisance last night - I'd gone to sleep not being able to keep my eyes open but woke to an odd noise to discover Dave precariously balanced on the landing bannister, with a perilous drop down the stairs on his right, trying to get at the smoke alarm battery as it had started its irritating beeping. Always so challenging to get the battery cover off. He eventually managed it, and it settled down thank goodness, after a final solitary beep.



3 good things

1. Plans afoot to go and see the Berthe Morisot exhibition.

2. Lots of fruit and veg in the fridge left over from last week to tide us over till we can shop properly - just needed to get milk in.

3. The smoke alarm battery failed last night and not over next weekend when I'm away - I'm hoping Dave wouldn't have climbed up so precariously when alone in the house but that beeping when it goes off is so annoying.



17 April 2023

Walthamstow E17