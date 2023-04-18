Spring morning in the park

Nice dappled sunshine this morning as I walked to the office. Daffodils mostly gone over, but lots of tulips now.
In the office with Caroline and Ivan which was nice and we found a spot in the canteen to eat our lunches and chat.
Panic moment later when one of the tenants phoned to ask did we have a carbon monoxide detector as they'd been feeling odd and a bit woozy since yesterday and had slept very deeply. I thought oh no we haven't, how could I have missed that...?
But on phoning our gas engineer, he said of course we do have one and it was checked as part of the gas safety check in January. Phew. The tenant had bought another one in any case and by the end of the day, neither detector had gone off, and he was feeling a bit better (although windows had been open). Hopefully things are ok....
Very tired once I got home and more or less passed out just after 9.
1. Spring sunshine even if still quite fresh.
2. The French sweet treats I brought in were very well received.
3. Magpie Murders with Lesley Manville - very entertaining detective mystery within a mystery.