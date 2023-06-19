The imposing pile remodelled as a Victorian Gothic classic by William Gibbs from his fortune made from importing guano (bird shit) and revolutionising agriculture. Just outside Bristol and now owned by the National Trust.
Up much earlier than previous days as we had to get packed and tidy up the house. Showered and had a last toasty breakfast outside before packing, gathering up belongings, tidying the kitchen, divvying up the leftover food and writing nice things in the logbook.
L and P, and Sophie drove off home, back at work, whereas Anna, Dave and I were off to the Leveret musicians week at Halsway Manor.
Having read that the misericords from the old priory had been moved to a local church in Worle, we stopped off at this unassuming place and found it open so we could view these beautiful carved 14th century remnants from the place we'd stayed.
To Tyntesfield after. Grabbed tea/coffee and early lunch sandwiches from the café in the old stables and Dave went and did the tree walk (just him and the volunteer apparently) and Anna and I went into the house.
As it had been lived in by the Gibbs family until the last one died in 2002, all the décor, furnishings etc were intact and the National Trust ran a huge campaign to buy it for the nation. Because of that though, all the shutters and curtains were drawn so it was hard to see everything or get a feel for what would have been light airy rooms. Still impressive though.
Walked to the cut flower garden (full of early summer flowers) and the walled kitchen garden (has been continuously producing food for the family and now the National Trust cafés since its creation) and wandered round before I stopped for lemonade and a Feast choc ice and Anna for a sketch. Dave joined us here and we walked back to the shop for a quick mooch.
Drove on to Halsway to find most people arrived and the last parking space. Drank a bottle of Cava and ate olives and crisps on the front lawn chatting with Sue the violinist, Elena from Berlin and Jo.
Supper was amazingly not beetroot, but a vegetable tart followed by profiteroles. Intro session after with the band going through the tunes then general sessions. Anna ensconced herself in an intimate advanced Scandi session, and I flitted between the bar and drinking a rhubarb and ginger gin outside. Eventually ended up with a small group in the dining room playing more balfolk and Leveret tunes.
Dave got an email from the Landmark Trust saying someone had left a drawer full of clothes in one of the twin bedrooms. We presumed it had been Sophie.
