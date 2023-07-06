Previous
Feather in the grass by boxplayer
187 / 365

Feather in the grass

On the walk into the office. The pigeons were pecking in the mown grass for stuff. Bright day but not as warm as I'd expected.

Better working day and had a good meeting with the staff member who had a meltdown on Tuesday.

Quick pizza after work before meeting Dave at King's Cross to go and see Brown Boots's album launch at the Water Rats. Excellent evening of new tunes played fast and loose. Good arrangements.

3 good things
1. Pizza Express's light pizzas with a salad-filled hole in the middle. Better for your waistline.
2. Seen a man feeding the squirrels a couple of times now in the park, he's so into it, very sweet.
3. Dave carried my heavy work bag home.

Nigel Rogers ace
Simple but effective, well spotted
July 7th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Cute image!
July 7th, 2023  
Karen ace
Love it - a wonderful pov, too.
July 7th, 2023  
SandraD ace
Nice POV, a little lay down on the walk into the office.
July 7th, 2023  
