Red admiral

Just outside the office. It fluttered down then seemed to be hobbling. Hope it was alright.



Felt quite anxious again today - it'll be busy with family this week with lots of Finnish cousins here for a week's break. Not staying with us but we're planning a meetup on Wednesday, my sister is coming to stay so she can join the Wednesday meetup, and my mum's still having digestive issues so wondering if she'll be okay for it.



Work was dull with tedious ticketing system testing and also freezing, the aircon blowing a fierce gale.



Came home to find that the tree opposite that had been causing issues for the people in that house had finally been taken down. Needed to be done, but it was right across from me and I'll miss its leafy green bushiness and the birdies that would sit in it.



3 good things among a day of dispiriting things

1. A nice cup of hot tea to warm me up at work along with a chocolate covered rice cake.

2. Dave's doing supper - smoked salmon and scrambled eggs.

3. 45 mins of accordion practice.



10 July 2023

Westminster SW1