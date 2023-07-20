Waiting for Wednesday and Thursday's Child

The continuing adventures of sleuthing psychotherapist Dr Frieda Klein. Very gripping plots and interesting characters if all rather unbelievable and far-fetched at times.



Very anxious all day. Mum still feeling tired, another plumbing airlock issue at the flat and now our washing machine looks like it's finally given up the ghost - well it wasn't new when we moved here 10 years ago.



And having finished these was rather annoyed to find that what I wanted to read next, Robert Macfarlane's Landmarks, wasn't anywhere to be found.



3 good things

1. Working from home - so breakfast and lunch outside.

2. Booked to see the Ashmolean Labyrinth exhibition at the weekend.

3. Our washing machine lasted as long as it did.



20 July 2023

Walthamstow E17