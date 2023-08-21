Previous
Little free library by boxplayer
233 / 365

Little free library

There's lots of these dotted about, very sweet idea. Cycling back from Zumba. Nice sunshine after a dull start - weather of course looking more unsettled for the bank holiday weekend.

21 August 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
bkb in the city
We have those here as well
August 21st, 2023  
