With Wizz Air somewhere above Europe. Catching up with holiday photos.
Up early to finish off packing and do last minute stuff. All took ages of course: leaving instructions for my sister who was staying while we were away, tidying up, emptying bins and compost.
Left later than planned, but managed to get to Luton Airport 3 hours before our flight to Amman as requested by Wizz Air, fairly straightforward via Thameslink from St Pancras.
Luton Airport unfamiliar to us but the usual duty free walk-through and a range of eateries and drinkeries. Treated ourselves to a bag of Lindt pick and mix and a veggie fry-up with prosecco in Italian bar and diner Nolito. Just enough time before our gate was called - although I also had time to reflect on the wisdom of having a big lunch just before getting on a plane for 5 hours.
Didn't seem to be too anxious however and oddly I didn't get panicky throughout the flight - maybe I'm over the flying fear - so motivated have I been by the COVID pandemic to get out there and travel.
The Wizz Air plane, another first experience, seemed bigger than Ryanair and all went efficiently and smoothly other than a 30 min delay caused by congestion in the skies apparently. The 5 hours 'wizzed' by - rewatching Meet the Parents which I'd downloaded, listening to radio downloads and reading. As we crossed Europe we were treated to a beautiful sunset and the usual clouds.
Not having travelled with Explore! before (another first), I'd been fretting that nobody would be there to meet us and it was late in the evening - but we found the man with the Explore! sign no problem along with 2 other tour participants - mother and daughter Hilary and Emily. The main group were arriving much later in the early hours - we'd booked our own flights. Found out very oddly that Emily works in the same office as me when she's in London.
Got through passports and luggage claim, our rep Mahmoud and friend helping us. And we were transferred to the Hotel Toledo in a speedy car, passing by a lot of modern developments as we approached Amman proper. We unpacked and ate the sandwiches we'd brought knowing we'd be late arriving. Room enormous and bed with a super-comfy mattress. British-style power points for our chargers which was nice.