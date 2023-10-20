A Slipping-Down Life

Always enjoy Anne Tyler's superb writing and quirky characters. This is a very early one and has a rather bizarre plot that doesn't really ring true however.
Working from home day and mainly focusing on fire marshal and evacuation e-learning. Dave cooked a yummy tuna pasta supper while I carried on working as I'd started quite late.
While Dave went off to another school reunion pub meet-up, I went to see Granny's Attic do a ceilidh. They're a great talented band of young musicians but not generally known for doing ceilidhs.
Music was great but didn't always really seem to work with the dances and the caller not always as clear as possible especially now that the approach is non-gendered instructions. Loads of young people, but most with little experience - still fun though. L and P turned up and danced a lot.