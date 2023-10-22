Previous
Summer's last hurrah for sure this time by boxplayer
295 / 365

Summer's last hurrah for sure this time

A wonderfully sunny and positively warm day when in the direct sunshine. Such a glorious relief after the rain. Sorry for those still enduring wet and stormy conditions.

Lovely chilled morning lying in and having a halloumi brunch outside. I cycled off for exercise and on a mission to find cinnamon buns. The stall by the Coppermill car park had sold out so I cycled on to the marshes and up the towpath towards Tottenham Hale.

Crossed onto the northern wetlands and ended up at Lockwood Way - start of the Blackhorse beer mile to check out Wild Grains Bakery - tucked on this old light industrial estate between the craft beer place and the urban winery :-D ha ha.

There was a queue of course and their product list did look enticing - both cinnamon and cardamom buns, bakewell tarts, jam doughnuts and all sorts of breads. I came away with a cardamom and a cheese and jalapeno bun to share with Dave.

Sat in the sunshine in the garden after as it was so warm with the sun full on your face. Cooked the first part of a Nigel Slater vegetable casserole thing for later then chilled out some more. Nice Sunday. May or may not go to the folk club later.

22 October 2023
Tottenham Hale N17
22nd October 2023 22nd Oct 23

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
80% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
A great image and I love your description of the search for cinnamon buns. Glad you found them!
October 22nd, 2023  
Dave ace
Great image and reflection. 43 F here, not so summery.
October 22nd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise