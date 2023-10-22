Summer's last hurrah for sure this time

A wonderfully sunny and positively warm day when in the direct sunshine. Such a glorious relief after the rain. Sorry for those still enduring wet and stormy conditions.



Lovely chilled morning lying in and having a halloumi brunch outside. I cycled off for exercise and on a mission to find cinnamon buns. The stall by the Coppermill car park had sold out so I cycled on to the marshes and up the towpath towards Tottenham Hale.



Crossed onto the northern wetlands and ended up at Lockwood Way - start of the Blackhorse beer mile to check out Wild Grains Bakery - tucked on this old light industrial estate between the craft beer place and the urban winery :-D ha ha.



There was a queue of course and their product list did look enticing - both cinnamon and cardamom buns, bakewell tarts, jam doughnuts and all sorts of breads. I came away with a cardamom and a cheese and jalapeno bun to share with Dave.



Sat in the sunshine in the garden after as it was so warm with the sun full on your face. Cooked the first part of a Nigel Slater vegetable casserole thing for later then chilled out some more. Nice Sunday. May or may not go to the folk club later.



22 October 2023

Tottenham Hale N17