The Psychopath Test

Jon Ronson's humorous look at the 'madness industry' as he terms it. Obviously more serious topics explored as Ronson meets a variety of people, psychopathic or otherwise. Central to the book's theme is the psychopath 20-point checklist - still apparently the standard by which professionals can identify someone with psychopathic attributes. That generated possibly the funniest question said aloud in our house: "Do we know any psychopaths?"



But going back to serious points explored in the book - do psychopathic attributes make someone more likely to aim and rise to the top - is the world run by psychopaths? That might explain a few things... And also as it becomes more common to give a label to all kinds of 'mental disorders' - is there a chance that some of these are actually just part of the range of normal human behaviours - and the only people who benefit are the drug companies?



Working from home and delightfully sunny after the weekend's deluges. Cycled to Zumba really enjoying the autumn sunshine shining on all the puddles and colourful foliage. Trying not to think about the horrific situation in Gaza that just seems to be going from worse to worse.



30 October 2023

Walthamstow E17