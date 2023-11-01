Grandma and the Big Bad Wolf

The Big Bad Wolf snuck up on Grandma ready with his knife and fork.
After last night's shenanigans, far too many sweets and a couple of glasses of sloe gin fizz, we all slept in quite late this morning, apart from Dave who was up earlyish to make his coffee. Halloumi fry-up with exotic mushrooms and bucks fizz once mum had got up.
Had some fun with the wolf mask and the skeletons who were off duty sitting on the settee before calling mum an Uber. To get out of the house, I cycled to the refill shop to top up shampoo, conditoner and body wash. Back to cosy up in the sitting room backing up photos and eating more sweets - stop it!
Now awaiting Storm Ciaran - barrelling in some time this evening. I'm hoping as we're on the fringes of the weather warning we may escape the worst of it - the south coast is on an amber wind warning for tomorrow.