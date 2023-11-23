Previous
Under the gingko tree by boxplayer
327 / 365

Under the gingko tree

A lovely sight on a lovely autumn sunny afternoon - a group of people sitting down for their takeaway lunch.

We'd come here to have lunch in Italian café-restaurant Emideli as a farewell to the old intranet system which I used to work on - with current team members M, F and Judith as well as C and Stuart C. Lots of gossip and ranting about old and new systems, the whinging about the 60% office rule and when we remembered, nicer things. I totally stuffed my face with a huge pizza and a bit of chocolate biscuit cake.

Went to the Croydon office with F to work after meeting Alice who joined us there. Stifling hot and I was so tired after yesterday's late night and too much food that I struggled to stay awake. But great views of the surrounding city and glimpses of sunset as it was on the 18th floor.

I hung on in there till 7 before making my way to the Oval Tavern for a gig with fiddler and accordionist James Delarre and Saul Rose - jolly tunes and the odd miserable folk song. Lucy D turned up so had some company in this very nice pub - and ate an unnecessary portion of chips.

Left 10.15 to trek across London, home by 11.30. M arrived not long after me and T and B had already retired. They hadn't been to see my mum as she had a slight cold and wanted to rest.

James Delarre and Saul Rose
Thanksgiving https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-11-23

23 November 2023
Pimlico SW1
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Issi Bannerman ace
Nicely captured. I love a ginkgo tree.
November 24th, 2023  
