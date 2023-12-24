Christmas Eve buffet

With mum, T and B - Karelian pasties, rye bread and champagne. On the table, the orchid sister S got us as a present.
A long day of getting final things done, occasionally fraught. Cycle to the farmers' market and local gift shops for last minute presents, wrapping presents, preparing trifle, vegetables and the wellington filling for tomorrow, making the crackers and a quick tidy of the bedroom.
Got very tired and wasn't best pleased to find out at 6pm on a Christmas Eve Sunday that we had no maple syrup for the Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington. But we finally finished the to do list and sat down for a buffet supper followed by tea and Fazer gloggi Jaffa cakes watching What We Did On Our Holiday.