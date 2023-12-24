Previous
Christmas Eve buffet by boxplayer
358 / 365

Christmas Eve buffet

With mum, T and B - Karelian pasties, rye bread and champagne. On the table, the orchid sister S got us as a present.

A long day of getting final things done, occasionally fraught. Cycle to the farmers' market and local gift shops for last minute presents, wrapping presents, preparing trifle, vegetables and the wellington filling for tomorrow, making the crackers and a quick tidy of the bedroom.

Got very tired and wasn't best pleased to find out at 6pm on a Christmas Eve Sunday that we had no maple syrup for the Maple Parsnip and Chestnut Wellington. But we finally finished the to do list and sat down for a buffet supper followed by tea and Fazer gloggi Jaffa cakes watching What We Did On Our Holiday.

Festive food https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2023-12-24

24 December 2023
Walthamstow E17
Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 14th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 13 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
98% complete

Lesley ace
Happy times!
December 24th, 2023  
Kathy A ace
Loving Mums huge smile and that lovely orchid
December 24th, 2023  
Chris Cook ace
Merry Christmas
December 24th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic. Merry Christmas🌲🧑‍🎄🎅
December 25th, 2023  
LManning (Laura) ace
Looks perfect! Merry Christmas Eve to you!
December 25th, 2023  
