Wig remnants

Remnants of last night's fun.A far more chilled out day as is to be expected for the first day of the new year.Long lie-in, chatting in the kitchen and tidying up while waiting for the shower, and a relaxed fry-up breakfast (though not so relaxed for Anna who was doing a lot of the cooking).S and C, and L and P left today but not before we did some present swapping (lovely things as always), and an accordion trio session with Anna and S.Later, mulled wine, supper of leftover fry-up and gravadlax and two excellent films - She Said and The Duke.New Year's Day breakfast https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-01-01 December festive words https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-01-01 1 January 2024Beeston, Nottingham