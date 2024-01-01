Sign up
1 / 365
Wig remnants
Remnants of last night's fun.
A far more chilled out day as is to be expected for the first day of the new year.
Long lie-in, chatting in the kitchen and tidying up while waiting for the shower, and a relaxed fry-up breakfast (though not so relaxed for Anna who was doing a lot of the cooking).
S and C, and L and P left today but not before we did some present swapping (lovely things as always), and an accordion trio session with Anna and S.
Later, mulled wine, supper of leftover fry-up and gravadlax and two excellent films - She Said and The Duke.
New Year's Day breakfast
December festive words
1 January 2024
Beeston, Nottingham
1st January 2024
1st Jan 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
1
Tags
wig
,
wigs
Pat Knowles
ace
Some strange red haired wild animal!! A fox I think!
January 2nd, 2024
