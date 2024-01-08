Previous
Snow flurries - honest
8 / 365

Snow flurries - honest

Ok you can barely see the flecks, but we got an eensy weensy bit of snow today - bitterly cold as I cycled to and from Zumba through the park.

A great start to the day - still cold and dark - I went to get something out of the overflow foodstuffs box in the spare room, and not realising that the clip keeping shut an open bag of couscous had fallen off, I let fly minuscule couscous grains all over the room. So annoying.

First proper work day - people starting to return, boss is back after being ill since before Christmas and induction materials to check through with a new team member joining today. Also booked boiler services for us and for the flat.

Accordion practice after finishing as well as getting the hoover out to tackle the couscous-infested room. Dave wrapped my sister T's birthday presents and took the Christmas decoration boxes up to the loft.

Finished watching Murder is Easy - the usual entertaining Christmas Christie.

Thanks for all the nice comments on and also concern about my flooded park image. Please rest assured that we here in London haven't so far suffered any particularly adverse effects from recent rainfall unlike other parts of the country - the picture was just our local park which is often waterlogged in winter.

8 January 2024
Walthamstow E17
8th January 2024 8th Jan 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
2% complete

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections.
January 8th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Nice tree reflections. It has been cold and damp today. Plenty of snow this morning but all gone now. Below zero overnight ahead.
January 8th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
I can see some flurries against the dark of the water , stay warm Box'
January 8th, 2024  
