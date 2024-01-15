Previous
Squirrel up a tree by boxplayer
Squirrel up a tree

Well not that far up - it was posed here all the while I stopped giving me the eye. Was probably frozen stock still, so cold it was - don't let the sunshine fool you, it was the coldest I've felt it since the cold spell started. Deep frost and the park moat had lightly frozen. On the way back from Zumba.

Feeling very anxious most of today - haven't had such a bout of inappropriate anxiety for a while. Mum still feeling under the weather not helping but I did get her an appointment to have her passport renewed in a few weeks. Some admin around that to deal with first.

Started watching the second series of Vigil, really good start.

Dawn ace
A nice capture light and textures
January 15th, 2024  
