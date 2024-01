Quiet in the garden

And very untidy. We really didn't do very much last year and it all got very overgrown. The little pot of rosemary hangs on in there.



Thanks for all your good wishes - it's been more annoying than debilitating this virus or infection or whatever. Have been erring towards the latter today and munching lots of raw garlic. Feels a bit better this evening with less sore throat and sinusy blockages. Worked from home on the sofa with the candle on again. Very homely.



18 January 2024

Walthamstow E17