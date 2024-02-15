Previous
Scarf by boxplayer
Scarf

Which kind of matches the bus stop seat.

Into the office and tired after a restless night. Can't remember when I last slept through. Lunch with some of the team at Emideli, huge yummy pizzas - and I bought a chocolate cake to take away for later.

Mum phoned to say she was having trouble with her washing machine - either can't remember how it works or it's on the blink. Will have to go and investigate at the weekend.

Home to a token savoury pancake with leftover batter from yesterday that Dave made. Feel so exhausted - just can't seem to stop feeling uneasy and fretful and knee is being irritable.

15 February 2024
Pimlico SW1
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
Margaret Brown ace
Colourful seat and scarf candid
February 15th, 2024  
Judith Johnson ace
Very nicely toning with the seat
February 15th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Good one!
February 15th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Fun candid
February 15th, 2024  
