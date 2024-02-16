Sign up
Previous
47 / 365
Buses reflected
In the window of the cycle shed at Walthamstow Central. Cycling back from the bank.
Sunshine again today while I worked from home. Mid-morning, cycled to the bank to register mum's power of attorney, all very straightforward. She seems to have a slight cold at the moment.
Worked till 6 and then ordered in another Taro delivery - still quiet tired.
Walthamstow Central
https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-16
16 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
4
0
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
7905
photos
167
followers
194
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365 2024
Camera
M2101K6G
Taken
16th February 2024 11:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
reflection
,
reflections
,
street
,
bus
,
tower
,
buses
,
flats
Kate
ace
Nice reflections
February 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Well spotted!
February 16th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections.
February 16th, 2024
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning reflections
February 16th, 2024
