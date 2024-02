Buses reflected

In the window of the cycle shed at Walthamstow Central. Cycling back from the bank.Sunshine again today while I worked from home. Mid-morning, cycled to the bank to register mum's power of attorney, all very straightforward. She seems to have a slight cold at the moment.Worked till 6 and then ordered in another Taro delivery - still quiet tired.Walthamstow Central https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-02-16 16 February 2024Walthamstow E17