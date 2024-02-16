Previous
Buses reflected by boxplayer
47 / 365

Buses reflected

In the window of the cycle shed at Walthamstow Central. Cycling back from the bank.

Sunshine again today while I worked from home. Mid-morning, cycled to the bank to register mum's power of attorney, all very straightforward. She seems to have a slight cold at the moment.

Worked till 6 and then ordered in another Taro delivery - still quiet tired.

Walthamstow Central

16 February 2024
Walthamstow E17
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
Kate
Nice reflections
February 16th, 2024  
Corinne C
Well spotted!
February 16th, 2024  
Susan Wakely
Great reflections.
February 16th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Stunning reflections
February 16th, 2024  
