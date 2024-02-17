Previous
48 / 365

Shania Fish Bazar

Colour on Turnpike Lane while driving back from mum's. Went over to check out her washing machine. Oddly it was exactly the same as our newish one, just 16 years older. No obvious problem with it - either it had had a funny turn or mum had got into a tizz trying to get it going.

Home to do hoovering and roast a tray of roots for Dave's lunches. They've been building up from the veg box and I hadn't noticed the little fridge overflow hole had got blocked and water had started to accumulate at the bottom - a few things starting to go mouldy.

Anna arrived in the evening to stay over having had a day of rehearsing with DS. Supper of salmon and mashed potatoes and a bottle of bubbly was a nice end to the day.

17 February 2024
Turnpike Lane N8
17th February 2024

Boxplayer

@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project.
Bill Davidson
Grand burst of colour with the pedestrian well placed.
February 18th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
This is perfectly timed
February 18th, 2024  
Brian ace
Well captured
February 18th, 2024  
