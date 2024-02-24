Previous
Rowing on the Lea

A lot of boats out this morning from the rowing club. I got out early on the bike to cycle around the marshes, so excited to see the lovely morning sunshine and also a frost after the cold night.

Brought the binoculars but didn't see too much bird life but saw a couple of swans swooshing past overhead and a bumblebee tucking into catkins.

Home via the International Supermarket for breakfast of hardboiled eggs and grapefruit. Most of the rest of the day, with the odd break to cook lunches and supper, was spent watching an impressive fundraising marathon of trad music organised for a friend who's an extremely talented percussionist but is currently fighting stage 4 colon cancer.

If you feel inclined to find out more, https://www.justgiving.com/page/karen-tweed-joglow

24 February 2024
Clapton E10
24 February 2024

Susan Wakely ace
Nicely framed.
February 24th, 2024  
Babs ace
Nice framing and timing.
February 24th, 2024  
Lesley ace
Very much love this!
February 24th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
nicely framed with the bridge parapet and graffiti
February 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Wonderful rowers so Inspiring to see early morning!
Great pov and from the bridge. Brilliant
February 24th, 2024  
