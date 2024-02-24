Rowing on the Lea

A lot of boats out this morning from the rowing club. I got out early on the bike to cycle around the marshes, so excited to see the lovely morning sunshine and also a frost after the cold night.
Brought the binoculars but didn't see too much bird life but saw a couple of swans swooshing past overhead and a bumblebee tucking into catkins.
Home via the International Supermarket for breakfast of hardboiled eggs and grapefruit. Most of the rest of the day, with the odd break to cook lunches and supper, was spent watching an impressive fundraising marathon of trad music organised for a friend who's an extremely talented percussionist but is currently fighting stage 4 colon cancer.
Great pov and from the bridge. Brilliant