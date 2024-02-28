Dave's always keen on an Alsace wine and I have to say they've not been a disappointment. At the Bleeding Heart Wine Bar.
Lots on today. Zumba this morning - odd how my knee is relatively trouble-free doing it but currently dead uncomfortable when I just have to walk to the station.
After relaxing for a while, it was time to leave and enjoy one of Dave's Christmas presents - My Neighbor Totoro at the Barbican. Stopped at the Bleeding Heart Wine Bar in Farringdon for a late lunch. Their kitchen was closed until 5 but they kindly accommodated us.
Very quiet when we arrived but it soon filled with the post-work crowd. Food was delightful - garlic snails on brioche, hake for me and cauliflower steak for Dave then a delicious winter fruit crumble.
15 mins walk to the Barbican after. The crowds milling around the foyer were there in fact for Simon Rattle. We fought our way to the theatre side and gasped in horror at the price of the plush Totoros.
The play was superb - fabulous puppetry and bringing the magical world and creatures to life and a wonderful orchestra suspended above the stage. Everyone oohed and aahed - the audience made up of all ages. Knee played up though.