A world in a puddle by boxplayer
A world in a puddle

On the way back to the tube station after ceilidh band class.

Felt very tired all day. Didn't sleep at all well with my knee still sensitive after all the walking - aspirin only seemed to help a little. Also felt restless as you do when you eat and drink more than normal. And then I had a nightmare which I awoke from with a loud cry according to Dave.

But still I went to the English music session in its new upstairs room where I was befriended by a woman on a piano accordion who normally plays Klezmer but is thinking of buying a diatonic accordion and wanted to see if I'd give her some tips 'as I seemed quite good'. I didn't like to say she needed to get her ears waxed...

Ceilidh band class looking at a new tune, The Quaker, but I felt too tired to go for a drink after. Home to find Dave grumpily roasting roots (they'd been a nuisance to clean and peel apparently) and frying fake chicken pieces.

3 March 2024
Camden Town NW1
John
Fab reflection
March 3rd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
I love this!
March 3rd, 2024  
Lesley Aldridge ace
I love this too, well spotted.
March 3rd, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A great reflection.
March 3rd, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A tiny island of reflection! Stood in the right place! Hope you sleep better tonight….why is it us woman sleep badly & men mostly out for the count all night!
March 3rd, 2024  
Cordiander
What a great title. That's actually how some days feel. Yummy, roasting roots and fake chickens pieces. What kind of roots?
March 3rd, 2024  
