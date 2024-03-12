Standing out in the rain, waiting to cross the road to the tube station. A very wet start and it continued horrid most of the day but not as cold as it's been. Poor Dave had terrible trouble driving in to work with all roads seemingly completely cocked.
Met the new digital development intern K in the office today - seems really nice and enthusiastic. And in great news, we've all been successful in our application for an allowance - a pay rise coming backdated to last July.
Met Grace for a catch-up after work. We picked somewhere different as she's been having a stressful time of it - The Alchemist a cocktail bar in Victoria, part of a small chain. They specialise in unusual and theatrical cocktails so it was a nice bit of fun and chat.
Grace went for something that smoked with dry ice and I was tempted by the tequila and pink grapefruit concoction T&T which came in a thin glass that looked like a stick of dynamite and was briefly set on fire. Good food too - salt and pepper squid, plant based burger and fries, tea and chocolates to finish.
Nice pink brolly. It has been soooooo wet all day.