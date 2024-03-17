Previous
The Cut by boxplayer
77 / 365

The Cut

Looks a little down at heel but it's still a functioning outfit. Near the session in Islington this afternoon.

Busy music day so Dave cooked me a halloumi breakfast to keep me going. T and B went to see mum with E and D also, having tea at the flat as she didn't fancy going out and felt tired and under the weather.

I went to a session in Islington - very good if less busy than last time. Ceilidh band class after learning a new jig and doing chord theory. And finally meeting Dave at the local session - not many people and more basic a level.

Grabbed fish and chips after to bring home and watched the first episode of Great Expectations with Gillian Anderson and Ray Winstone.

17 March 2024
Islington N5
Susan Wakely ace
I am sure that it looks very different when the shutters are up.
March 17th, 2024  
Phil Howcroft ace
still functioning , good to know , cool street shot
March 17th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A Fun day…
It’s great to have a hobby you really enjoy 😊
March 17th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice leading line
March 17th, 2024  
