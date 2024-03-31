Always something left behind

When sister T and B come to stay, they always leave something behind. This time a rather nice rose in a pot.
Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs breakfast before T and B left to take mum to the farmers' market and on to lunch at her favourite Turkish restaurant.
I planned to do things but felt rather drained and just relaxed and played with photos and caught up with emails. Cooked Polpo's chickpea, leek and fennel soup for later and watched an odd Will Ferrell film Stranger Than Fiction.
T messaged later to say she's come down with a cold - hope she didn't give it to mum.
Happy easter