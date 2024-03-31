Previous
Always something left behind by boxplayer
91 / 365

Always something left behind

When sister T and B come to stay, they always leave something behind. This time a rather nice rose in a pot.

Smoked salmon and scrambled eggs breakfast before T and B left to take mum to the farmers' market and on to lunch at her favourite Turkish restaurant.

I planned to do things but felt rather drained and just relaxed and played with photos and caught up with emails. Cooked Polpo's chickpea, leek and fennel soup for later and watched an odd Will Ferrell film Stranger Than Fiction.

T messaged later to say she's come down with a cold - hope she didn't give it to mum.

Rainbow 2024 https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-03-31
Dichroic pink https://365project.org/boxplayer/365/2024-03-31

31 March 2024
Walthamstow E17
31st March 2024 31st Mar 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
24% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Beautiful colour, I adore roses… enjoy the movie
Happy easter
March 31st, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Pretty little roses.
March 31st, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
How pretty! I’m quite partial to scrambled egg & salmon too.
March 31st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise