Catching up with holiday photos. I think this was a mausoleum in the grounds of the Nubian Museum.
After yesterday's tummy traumas, today was a better and more restful day. Breakfast at the luxuriously late time of 8, a good buffet spread and I went for omelette and cheese roll. Also another luxury, put a few pieces in to launder.
It was stlll a little hazy after yesterday's sand storm, but warm already as we walked out to find a chemist. It was closed so we yomped by the riverfront and past endless boats to the Nubian Museum, avoiding the boatmen and horse cart men touting for business. It was a long half hour walk, getting warmer as we climbed the final hill and steps to the museum. We also passed the Old Cataract Hotel where Agatha Christie used to stay and write. Across from the museum, we saw yesterday's hotel and I even connected to their WiFi, picking up the message from our tour family that they were already in the museum.
The museum is 30 years old and the outside grounds and gardens needed a bit of TLC. We wandered around to see the Nubian house, planted beds (Dave spoke to the gardener who gave him some herbs), an old quarry, old tombs and a small mosque visible over the fence. An entertaining almost scary moment when we refused to give the man beside the unusable (by me at any rate) decrepit toilets any money then noticed the rifle at his side. We skipped away sharpish.
Inside was however excellent with loads of interesting artefacts - from prehistory, ancient Egypt, and Coptic and islamic Egypt. There were interesting displays on irrigation and dioramas.
We walked back to the boat on the other side of road, avoiding the heat as it was mainly shaded and the boatmen. Found a chemist and bought the Egyptian diarrhoea meds and ibuprofen. A welcome cup of tea awaited us as we reboarded the boat.
Lunch was the usual excellent buffet. Finally tasted one of the oddly green bananas and found it to be one of the sweetest things ever - so that's what bananas are supposed to taste like. We sat upstairs later on the sun deck for the whole afternoon under cover from the sun, watching as we left half an hour late. The boat was completely smooth and you wouldn't know you were moving at all if you couldn't see the lush green banks passing - with palms and rushes (all got a bit Moses in his basket), cows and herders, young boys playing and also whole families sometimes, and the flooded banks.
Dave had a beer and I went for an orange while a photographer seemed to keep stalking us. We realised after he was videoing and photographing to create a film and album you'd hopefully want to buy later - we did.
In the evening, we docked at Kom Ombo to visit the temple and crocodile museum. This was brilliant and such a contrast from previous sightseeing. Warm but not hot and great evening light. Fab carvings all over the walls and ginormous columns and the museum was interesting with mummified crocodiles.
We changed when we got back for a free cocktail (ouzo and lemon), dinner of oriental buffet followed by a 'gelabia' party - Egyptian music with one of the crew dressed up traditionally leading the dancing. Everyone joined in and our family tour mates rose to the occasion dressing up in robes they'd bought in the ship shop.
Kom Ombo selfie https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-04-27
27 April 2024
Aswan, Egypt