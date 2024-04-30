Catching up with holiday photos. Dave wanders the colonnades of the amazing Temple of Habu.
Another early start to beat the crowds and heat. Even so, after a long day of sightseeing, I was truly exhausted - cold sores coming up and possibly the beginnings of a cold (the mother in the family had come down with one and gradually we were all succumbing). In addition, J was feeling really nauseous and ended up being sick - we were all coming down with something or other.
After a minimal breakfast of bread and cheese (still watching my tummy), we drove to Deir el-Medina, a workmen's village, home to tombs for the artisans who worked on the tombs in the Valley of the Kings. These were possibly some of the most stunning remains we'd seen - beautifully preserved wall paintings with bright fresh colours still remaining.
On to the Temple of Habu for more extensive remains and the Mortuary Temple of Ramesses III: impressive intact pylons, huge fat columns with tops in the shapes of papyrus and lotus plants, lots of remaining colours on these and the wall paintings. Next stop the Ramesseum with its giant statue and other huge figures and colonnades.
Rested at the hotel before tackling the huge Karnak temple complex and Luxor temple in the afternoon. It was scorching and as well as the burgeoning cold and cold sores, the insect bites on my arm were refusing to calm down and itching, so I covered up my arms with a scarf.
Karnak was incredible - a huge expanse of remains including the original mud brick scaffolding ramps - two striking obelisks, colonnades, sculptures and a well preserved line of rams. There was also a lake (where we laughed as one of the stray dogs took a dip). Stopped here for orange juice and ice cream.
Finally on to Luxor temple - not quite as expansive, but the avenue of sphinxes that once joined the two temples was wonderful.
Supper was at a local restaurant on their rooftop watching the sun set over the Nile - fried fish and chips and Dave had vegetable freekeh.
30 April 2024
Luxor, Egypt