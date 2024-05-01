Catching up with holiday photos. The stepped pyramid of Djoser, the earliest pyramid built at the Sakkara complex.
Yet another early start to leave the hotel for Luxor airport and a flight back to Cairo. A quick pharmacy stop as all of us were suffering with something. They had nothing like Lemsip though but I bought cold symptom alleviation pills. The flight was short at one hour but we had a long wait at Cairo airport as tour buses have to be checked or something. Felt very tired and coldy.
Got into the minibus again to Sakkara, eating a snack of falafel wrap. Less hot here, though only marginally. Sakkara the site of the earliest pyramid and an interesting stepped construction among several others. We went inside one to find wonderful carvings of ancient Egyptian life.
Bus continued to Memphis with its huge statue with the museum built around it. Various other remains and statues in an open air space.
Drove to Cairo buying fig jam in a local shop. Rested at the hotel and checked in to our homeward flights - changing seats so I could have an aisle seat and stand up as and when. Arafa and the hotel staff arranged a transfer to the airport before we had our last group dinner in the Pottery Cafe: cheese pancakes and chips and lots of stray cats weaving around our feet. Had a hot honey lemon also. We all gave Arafa his tip and a big thank you.
Back for a terrible night of non-sleep: air con was ridiculously loud and what with my back and the cold, couldn't sleep more than fitfully until the early hours.