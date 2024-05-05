Previous
Shakshuka by boxplayer
117 / 365

Shakshuka

Keeping the middle eastern holiday spirit alive, I made shakshuka for breakfast - onions, chilli, coriander, tomatoes and eggs. Dave woofed it down as we sat in the garden.

Still covidy and back irritating. But wanting to get some activity in, walked to the Rose and Crown where they were having an all-day music event or Stowathon in aid of the Brain Tumour charity - Viv who used to be one of the co-landlords of the pub died not so long ago from a brain tumour. Sat outside with half a pint and put some money in their collection box.

Another otherwise slobby day.

Stowathon half-pint https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-05

5 May 2024
Walthamstow E17
5th May 2024 5th May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
32% complete

