Keeping the middle eastern holiday spirit alive, I made shakshuka for breakfast - onions, chilli, coriander, tomatoes and eggs. Dave woofed it down as we sat in the garden.
Still covidy and back irritating. But wanting to get some activity in, walked to the Rose and Crown where they were having an all-day music event or Stowathon in aid of the Brain Tumour charity - Viv who used to be one of the co-landlords of the pub died not so long ago from a brain tumour. Sat outside with half a pint and put some money in their collection box.