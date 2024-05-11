Apple mouse

Well that's how it was listed in the Danish Fair restaurant's menu - I think they probably meant mousse!



After another late night, we were exhausted waking up relatively early for a Saturday. I'd found out that the Danish Church was having a fair today and we'd suggested we go to mum.



Picked her up and drove to Regent's Park where the church is pleasantly situated. Poor mum had to do a bit of standing, first waiting by the gate while we went and found somewhere to park and then through half an hour of opening ceremony - all rather irritating as there wasn't anywhere for her to sit.



But all good after - went into the restaurant marquee and had open sandwiches, fried fish with a delicious sweet tartar-like sauce. Browsed the stalls - bought fish, cheese, maramalade and some of the sweet sauce, as well as sweets and chocolate, a candelabra, and a set of Royal Doulton Bunnykins china.



Did very well in the tombola - I got a bottle of wine and mum wone a £50 Skandium voucher! More food and cake later before we sat in the sun for a bit while Dave went and got the car.



Now hunkered down watching Eurovision - Finland as usual have the kookiest number.



Regent's Park NW1