Second helpings

Nice restful morning. Once I'd cleaned the fridge and put the shopping delivery away, it was a halloumi brunch in the garden, with nice warm sunshine.
Didn't leave till 2, and the M25 was only a little sticky so we arrived with plenty of time to park and get a cup of tea. Lovely afternoon dance with some of the numbers they'd done on Friday and a few more as it was a longer set.
The HMs were there, and R and S, and Mel so a good crowd. Amanda turned up halfway and we gave her a lift to the Half Moon after. Easy journey back.