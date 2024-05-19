Previous
Second helpings by boxplayer
Second helpings

Of Blowzabella, this time a tea dance in Oxford.

Nice restful morning. Once I'd cleaned the fridge and put the shopping delivery away, it was a halloumi brunch in the garden, with nice warm sunshine.

Didn't leave till 2, and the M25 was only a little sticky so we arrived with plenty of time to park and get a cup of tea. Lovely afternoon dance with some of the numbers they'd done on Friday and a few more as it was a longer set.

The HMs were there, and R and S, and Mel so a good crowd. Amanda turned up halfway and we gave her a lift to the Half Moon after. Easy journey back.

M40 sunset https://365project.org/boxplayer/extras/2024-05-19

