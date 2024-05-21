Previous
Flooding in the subway by boxplayer
142 / 365

Flooding in the subway

Actually it wasn't that bad, just a big puddle at the entrance with a thin sheet of water rolling down. Lots of shaking off of wet brollies as people entered.

There was a thunderstorm warning today but I don't think anyone was expecting it to rain so heavily for a long period.

Wasn't too bad when I went into the office, but by the time I left it was chucking it down and I got soaked just walking the 3 mins from the bus stop to the house.

21 May 2024
Pimlico SW1
21st May 2024 21st May 24

Boxplayer

ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
38% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
May 21st, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Great effect here….
May 21st, 2024  
Jan Talmon ace
excess of rain everywhere. Soo recognizable.
May 21st, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Great reflection!!
May 21st, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise