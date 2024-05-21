Sign up
142 / 365
Flooding in the subway
Actually it wasn't that bad, just a big puddle at the entrance with a thin sheet of water rolling down. Lots of shaking off of wet brollies as people entered.
There was a thunderstorm warning today but I don't think anyone was expecting it to rain so heavily for a long period.
Wasn't too bad when I went into the office, but by the time I left it was chucking it down and I got soaked just walking the 3 mins from the bus stop to the house.
21 May 2024
Pimlico SW1
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Boxplayer
ace
@boxplayer
From London UK. Now on my 15th year of doing the 365 project. I now have 14 albums behind me (not all on this site)...
8111
photos
178
followers
206
following
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
1796
2153
138
139
2154
140
141
142
Views
16
Comments
4
Album
365 2024
Camera
Pixel 7a
Taken
21st May 2024 5:53pm
rain
wet
subway
puddle
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely photo👍😊
May 21st, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Great effect here….
May 21st, 2024
Jan Talmon
ace
excess of rain everywhere. Soo recognizable.
May 21st, 2024
Mark St Clair
ace
Great reflection!!
May 21st, 2024
