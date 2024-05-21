Flooding in the subway

Actually it wasn't that bad, just a big puddle at the entrance with a thin sheet of water rolling down. Lots of shaking off of wet brollies as people entered.



There was a thunderstorm warning today but I don't think anyone was expecting it to rain so heavily for a long period.



Wasn't too bad when I went into the office, but by the time I left it was chucking it down and I got soaked just walking the 3 mins from the bus stop to the house.



21 May 2024

Pimlico SW1